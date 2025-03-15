Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $183.76 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

