Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,974 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after buying an additional 759,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,899,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after buying an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $194,832,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

