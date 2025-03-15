Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

