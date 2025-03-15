Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 368,464 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 368,464 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

INTC stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

