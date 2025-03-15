Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

