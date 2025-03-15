Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,175,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9 %

DIS stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

