Harbour Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $98.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

