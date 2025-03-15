Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

