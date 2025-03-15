Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Harbour Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

