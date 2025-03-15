HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

NYSE DINO opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,635 shares of company stock worth $367,140. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $96,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $41,317,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

