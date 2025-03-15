HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,156 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $33,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,548,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,968,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $69.95 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

