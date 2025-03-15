HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,441 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $30,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

