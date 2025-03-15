HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 136.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

