HighTower Advisors LLC Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,416,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after acquiring an additional 447,119 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

