HighTower Advisors LLC Has $35.20 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $35,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 527,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.68 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.