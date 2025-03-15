HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $145.39 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

