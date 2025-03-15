HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,375 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $207.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.72 and its 200-day moving average is $192.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.