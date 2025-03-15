Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 571 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165,162 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE SLB opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

