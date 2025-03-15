HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,156,000 after acquiring an additional 779,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,215,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,505,000 after acquiring an additional 536,068 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,084,000 after buying an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23,263.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 482,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,077,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter.

BBUS opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

