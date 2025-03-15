Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

