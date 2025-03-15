IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 236,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 169,261 shares.The stock last traded at $179.80 and had previously closed at $179.35.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.75.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $118,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,957,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,949,664. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 74,438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in IES by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

