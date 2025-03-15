IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Major Shareholder Jorge Ruiz Buys 164,872 Shares

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorge Ruiz acquired 164,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $590,241.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,241.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IMAC Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

