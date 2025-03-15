Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 433 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after buying an additional 55,938 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after buying an additional 289,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $140.65 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.