Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance
IDCBY stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
