Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IDCBY stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

