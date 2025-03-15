Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $158.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INGR

Insider Activity at Ingredion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 508,027 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $58,642,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 407,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ingredion has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.