Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez Buys 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,151 shares in the company, valued at $192,738.12. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 31st, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 56,151 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,738.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.