Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez Buys 100,000 Shares

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,151 shares in the company, valued at $192,738.12. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 56,151 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,738.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

