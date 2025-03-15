Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez Buys 100,000 Shares

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,151 shares in the company, valued at $192,738.12. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 31st, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 56,151 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,738.12.
Shares of UNOV stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $35.60.
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
