Insider Buying: ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Insider Acquires 30,180 Shares of Stock

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Brown acquired 30,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$33.13 ($20.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$999,893.58 ($632,844.04).

ARB Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

ARB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. ARB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

