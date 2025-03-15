Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Director Purchases $211,400.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Duginski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Michael Duginski purchased 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRGY. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

