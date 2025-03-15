Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00.

On Monday, December 30th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $703,625.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.05.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

