Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 309 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $373.22 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $536.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.92.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

