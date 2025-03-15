Insider Selling: IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMGGet Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$127,786.50.

TSE:IMG opened at C$8.46 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMG shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

