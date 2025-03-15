Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Sells 47,000 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,054.86. The trade was a 68.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %
MNST stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
