Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells 1,190 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,190 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $79,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,720. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Howard Fu sold 2,642 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $203,566.10.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,692,000 after buying an additional 838,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 1,098,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles