International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,327,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

