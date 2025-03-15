Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 45,660 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,372% compared to the typical daily volume of 436 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

DXJ opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.48. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

