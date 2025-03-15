Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 3,345 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Lamb Weston by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 4.8 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

