iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Trimmed by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

