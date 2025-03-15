iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

