iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1,010.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.76 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $59.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

