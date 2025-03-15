iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 739,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 851,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,863,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.