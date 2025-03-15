iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 290.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

