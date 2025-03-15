iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 920056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,801,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.