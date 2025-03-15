iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

