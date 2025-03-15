iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,456,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 525,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 411,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

