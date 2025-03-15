iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

