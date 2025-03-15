Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

