J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,317 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 875.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.