Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$340,172.58 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total value of C$340,172.58.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$159.52 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$132.93 and a 1-year high of C$190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 158.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$166.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$165.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

