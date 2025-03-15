Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 89,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 151,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGEI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,067 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

