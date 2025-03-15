Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,622 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,847.50. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin S. Palatnik acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,250 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.00. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

